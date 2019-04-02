Mid-Ulster Cup: Glenavon retain trophy with 4-3 win over Warrenpoint

Glenavon keeper James Taylor made a number of key saves in the first half

Seamus Sharkey's late winner saw Glenavon retain the Mid-Ulster Cup as they fought back to beat Warrenpoint Town.

Ciaran O'Connor and Lee Duffy struck to give Point a two-goal lead before Cameron Stewart halved the deficit.

Conor McCloskey levelled before Sharkey's powerful header looked to have completed the comeback.

But an 88th minute header from Sharkey was required after Eamon Scannell had brought the sides level.

Seeking to bounce back from their penalty shootout defeat by Ballinamallard in the semi-final of the Irish Cup, Warrenpoint flew out of the traps and could have scored more than twice in the opening half an hour with Conall Young and Fra McCaffrey going close to adding further goals while keeper James Taylor did brilliantly to stop O'Connor scoring his second.

Stewart showed impressive strength to turn and fire in from the edge of the area before the lively McCloskey rather fortuitously brought his side level with Point keeper Beerat Turker allowing his near-post effort to trickle into the net.

Sharkey rose high to head Sammy Clingan's free-kick beyond Turker before Scannell levelled in the 77th minute with a well-struck drive.

With the game seemingly heading towards extra-time, Sharkey again displayed his aerial prowess to meet McCloskey's corner at the back post and send the winning goal beyond Turker.