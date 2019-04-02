Macclesfield Town players still waiting for March wages

Macclesfield's players discussed taking strike action over unpaid wages

Macclesfield's players are still waiting to be paid despite their wages for March being due last Friday.

It is not the first time this season League Two's bottom side have failed to pay salaries on time.

It is the second successive month, and third time overall, wages have been not been forthcoming on payday.

It is understood the Macclesfield squad discussed whether to follow the lead of their Bolton counterparts and go on strike.

However, with the club a point away from dragging themselves out of the relegation zone, and having a match in hand on Notts County and Yeovil, the two sides immediately above them, they unanimously opted to keep training.