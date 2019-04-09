Millwall v Queens Park Rangers (Wed)

John Eustace took caretaker charge at QPR following the sacking of Steve McClaren on 1 April

Millwall will again be without suspended midfielder Shane Ferguson.

Neil Harris could name an unchanged side from the one that beat promotion hopefuls West Brom 2-0 on Saturday.

QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo may return after missing the 4-0 defeat at Norwich on Saturday through illness.

Toni Leistner, Josh Scowen and Bright Osayi-Samuel are options should caretaker boss John Eustace look to freshen things up in an attempt to end a six-match winless run.

Millwall are just one point above the relegation zone, while QPR are five points clear of 22nd-placed Rotherham.

Match facts