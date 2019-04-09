Championship
Millwall19:45QPR
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Queens Park Rangers (Wed)

John Eustace
John Eustace took caretaker charge at QPR following the sacking of Steve McClaren on 1 April
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Millwall will again be without suspended midfielder Shane Ferguson.

Neil Harris could name an unchanged side from the one that beat promotion hopefuls West Brom 2-0 on Saturday.

QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo may return after missing the 4-0 defeat at Norwich on Saturday through illness.

Toni Leistner, Josh Scowen and Bright Osayi-Samuel are options should caretaker boss John Eustace look to freshen things up in an attempt to end a six-match winless run.

Millwall are just one point above the relegation zone, while QPR are five points clear of 22nd-placed Rotherham.

Match facts

  • Millwall are unbeaten in five home league meetings with QPR (W2 D3 L0) since a 2-1 defeat in the top flight in February 1990.
  • QPR have never completed a league double over Millwall - this is the 34th season in which they've faced the Lions.
  • Millwall are looking for consecutive league wins for the first time since New Year's Day (a run of three wins).
  • No Championship team have lost more games during 2019 than Queens Park Rangers (11, level with Bolton).
  • Excluding own goals, 12 of Millwall's last 13 league goals have been scored by Englishmen.
  • QPR have lost 21 of their last 26 away London derbies (W2 D3 L21).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
