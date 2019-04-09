Championship
Hull19:45Wigan
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Wigan Athletic

Nigel Adkins' Hull City are 11th in the Championship and five points off the play-off places with six games still to play
Nigel Adkins' Hull City are 11th in the Championship and five points off the play-off places with six games still to play
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Hull City will have Fraizer Campbell and Reece Burke available when they welcome Wigan Athletic to the KCOM Stadium on Wednesday.

The pair went off injured during the win against Ipswich but returned to face Reading.

Wigan continue to be without Michael Jacobs, Callum McManaman and Gary Roberts for the trip.

Jacobs is out with a hamstring injury, while McManaman is to have hernia surgery and Roberts has a calf injury.

Match facts

  • Hull haven't hosted Wigan since January 2011 in the FA Cup third round, losing 3-2 at the KC Stadium.
  • Wigan have won five of their last seven games against Hull in all competitions (W5 D1 L1).
  • Hull's Nigel Adkins has faced Wigan seven times during his managerial league career, without winning (P7 W0 D2 L5).
  • Wigan are winless in 19 away matches in all competitions (W0 D4 L15) since a 3-0 win at Stoke in August.
  • Since December 1, Hull City have won 40 points in the Championship (W12 D4 L5) - only Sheffield United (43) and Norwich (47) have won more in that time.
  • Nathan Byrne's goal against Bristol City - timed at exactly 93 minutes - was the latest league goal scored by Wigan since Gavin Massey's goal against Bristol Rovers in September 2017 (94:26).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
View full Championship table

Top Stories