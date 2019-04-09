Birmingham City v Sheffield United

Maikel Kieftenbeld has made 37 appearances in the Championship this season

Birmingham will be without Maikel Kieftenbeld, who could be out for nine months with a knee ligament injury.

Fellow midfielder Gary Gardner (illness) will be assessed having also been taken off in Saturday's 1-0 home victory against Leeds United.

Second-placed Sheffield United hope to have defender Jack O'Connell fit following a calf injury that saw him miss the win over Preston North End.

Striker Gary Madine is available again after completing a three-match ban.

Match facts