Rotherham19:45Aston Villa
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Aston Villa (Wed)

John McGinn
Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has scored four goals in his past six games
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is confident full-back Joe Mattock will be fit after having to go off at half-time in Saturday's win over Nottingham Forest because of illness.

Fellow defender Billy Jones went off with a knock in that game and is doubtful.

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause (hip) could miss out.

Should Hause fail to recover Axel Tuanzebe will come in for his first start since 15 December.

Match facts

  • Rotherham United have lost their past five matches against Aston Villa without finding the net in any of those games.
  • Aston Villa have not lost away at Rotherham United since the first leg of the League Cup final in August 1961 (W3 D1 L0 since).
  • All eight of Rotherham's Championship wins this season have been by a one-goal margin.
  • Since his first league match in charge on October 20th, only Norwich City (67) have scored more Championship goals than Dean Smith's Aston Villa (53).
  • In their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, Rotherham striker Michael Smith both scored and assisted in a league match for the first time since Boxing Day 2014 for Swindon Town against Walsall.
  • John McGinn has been involved in six goals in his last four league appearances for Aston Villa (4 goals, 2 assists).

Wednesday 10th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
