Brentford v Ipswich Town (Wed)
Brentford will again be without goalkeeper Daniel Bentley as they host Ipswich Town in the Championship.
Luke Daniels is set to deputise again as Bentley continues to recover from a shoulder injury.
Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan (Achilles) remains out but centre-back Toto Nsiala will return.
James Collins looks set to be rested after starting against Bolton on Saturday and striker Ellis Harrison (back) continues to be monitored.
Bottom-placed Ipswich will be relegated if they lose and Millwall, Wigan and Reading all win.
Match facts
- Brentford have won their past two home league matches against Ipswich Town without conceding a goal.
- Ipswich have picked up just one win in their past eight league meetings with Brentford (W1 D4 L3), a 2-0 victory in August 2017.
- Said Benrahma has been involved in 16 goals in 15 league appearances during 2019 for Brentford (9 goals, 7 assists).
- Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has won all six of his matches against Brentford in all competitions.
- 73% of Brentford's Championship points this season (37/51) have been won in home matches, the third highest percentage behind Rotherham (74%) and Wigan (83%).
- Ipswich are looking to win consecutive Championship matches for the first time since March 2018.