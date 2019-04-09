Brentford v Ipswich Town (Wed)

From the section

Alan Judge joined Ipswich in January from Brentford on an initial short-term deal

Brentford will again be without goalkeeper Daniel Bentley as they host Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Luke Daniels is set to deputise again as Bentley continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan (Achilles) remains out but centre-back Toto Nsiala will return.

James Collins looks set to be rested after starting against Bolton on Saturday and striker Ellis Harrison (back) continues to be monitored.

Bottom-placed Ipswich will be relegated if they lose and Millwall, Wigan and Reading all win.

Match facts