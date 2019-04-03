Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is an injury doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Cyprus and Belgium in June. (Scotsman)

Tierney's club manager, Neil Lennon, would love to give the 21-year-old three months off so his body can recover from playing so much football for Celtic and Scotland. (Herald - subscription required)

Callum McGregor says Rangers lacked humility in Sunday's Old Firm defeat by his Celtic side. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Celtic's management team are "playing the victim card" in their defence of captain Scott Brown's behaviour in Sunday's derby. (Scotsman)

Meanwhile, Rangers will challenge the two-match ban proposed for winger Ryan Kent following his altercation with Brown. (Sun)

Rangers have ended their interest in Motherwell winger Jake Hastie, 20. (Evening Times)

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Dan Bachmann, on loan from Watford, will snub a move to Rangers with the 24-year-old Austrian preferring to play in the Premier League. (Star)

Killie winger Chris Burke, 35, is "loving every minute" at Rugby Park after agreeing a new one-year deal as his side pursue a Europa League qualifying berth. (Daily Record)

Scottish Cup semi-finalists Aberdeen, who are two points off third place in the Premiership, must prioritise their league form as a means of getting into next season's Europa League qualifiers and will not rely on the cup to do so, says midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Sun)

Aberdeen could be in line for a cash windfall if Ryan Fraser joins Arsenal from Bournemouth as the Dons agreed a 20% sell-on clause when they sold the winger to the Cherries in 2013. (Daily Record)

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu will miss Wednesday's trip to face Rangers but should be fit to return in Saturday's Edinburgh derby against Hibernian. (Scotsman)

Tynecastle winger Jake Mulraney says his pregnant partner was verbally abused during Hearts' win over Aberdeen on Saturday. (Daily Record)