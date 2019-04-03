Luke McCullough: Tranmere loanee out for season with cruciate knee ligament injury

Luke McCullough initially joined Tranmere on loan until January before extending his deal

Tranmere Rovers will be without Luke McCullough for the rest of the season after the midfielder suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury.

McCullough, 25, on loan from Doncaster Rovers, has made 36 appearances in League Two to help Rovers in their push for automatic promotion.

The Northern Ireland international picked up the injury early on in a 3-0 win against Carlisle on Saturday.

McCullough is set to see a specialist about the extent of the injury.