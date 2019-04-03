Gary Johnson: Torquay United must 'keep calm' in National League South title bid

Torquay were 14th in the National League South when Gary Johnson was appointed in September

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says his side need to keep their heads as they close in on the National League South title.

The Gulls beat Chelmsford City 3-1 on Tuesday to open up a seven-point gap at the top of the with five games to go.

It was a fifth win in a row for Torquay as they look to return to the National League after relegation last season.

"These boys have come through a very difficult patch and come up trumps," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

Torquay travel to second-placed Woking on Saturday knowing a win would put them 10 points clear with just 12 left to play for.

"I wouldn't let them celebrate, there was no jumping around, champagne and all that sort of thing," Johnson, 63, added.

"But it's close now and we still need to keep calm, but we know we're not a million miles away and another extra little bit of professionalism between now and next week, and then the following week, will be handy."