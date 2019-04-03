Uche Ikpeazu: Hearts forward's simulation booking against Aberdeen overturned

Media playback is not supported on this device A missed sitter, a penalty claim & a late winner - watch Uche Ikpeazu's eventful afternoon

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu has had his booking for simulation against Aberdeen overturned on appeal.

The 24-year-old went down in the box when challenged by goalkeeper Joe Lewis in the first half at Tynecastle but no penalty was awarded.

Ikpeazu later scored Hearts' second in their 2-1 win.

The forward then got injured and will miss Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers but could return against Hibernian on Saturday.