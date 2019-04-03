Today is not a good day for the sport - John Treacy on FAI loan row

John Treacy is the chief executive of Sport Ireland

Sport Ireland say the Football Association of Ireland's explanation of a 100,000 euro bridging loan from its former chief executive John Delaney "falls far short" of what was asked.

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy told an Irish parliamentary committee an FAI letter failed to address the issue.

"The letter does not provide any explanation around the circumstances of the loan and its repayment," he said.

Delaney moved into the new role of executive vice president 10 days ago.

It came as part of a senior management restructure within the association following an independent review and less than a week after it was revealed the FAI received the loan from Delaney in April 2017, which was repaid two months later.

Sport Ireland wrote to FAI President Donal Conway on 19 March seeking urgent clarification and felt the response "did not sufficiently explain" the circumstances of the loan.

A second letter was sent to the FAI on 25 March, and the response was hand delivered to Sport Ireland on Wednesday, 3 April.

Conway stated the FAI could not provide details about the loan due to an ongoing independent review but "would be happy to meet to review the association's financial records in relation to the use of state funding".

A fan holds a sign in protest over John Delaney's appointment as FAI executive vice president

Treacy expressed disappointment at the timing of the letter and stated: "The board of the FAI has not provided any legitimate reason as to why it can't provide the information requested.

"In the absence of any information, we cannot make any adjudication on whether the terms and conditions of grant approval have been complied with."

Sport Ireland are now to seek a response from the FAI by Monday, 8 April.

When questioned by politicians if he still had confidence in the board of the FAI, Treacy replied: "Well, I am not saying yes.

"Today is not a good day for the sport, to be in here talking about governance within the FAI."

He also said that Sport Ireland was "surprised" it was not consulted about the process leading to the appointment of Delaney as the FAI's executive vice president.