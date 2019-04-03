Match ends, Valencia 2, Real Madrid 1.
Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane suffers first defeat since return
Real Madrid suffered their ninth La Liga loss of the season and their first under the returning Zinedine Zidane after being outclassed by Valencia.
They have now lost as many league matches this term as in their previous two campaigns combined.
Goncalo Guedes side-footed in a finish for the hosts in the first half and Ezequiel Garay headed in the second.
Karim Benzema pulled a goal back in injury-time for Real, but there was no time remaining to claim a point.
Up until Frenchman Benzema's header in the 93rd minute, Real created very little and were second best throughout the match - their only effort of note was Toni Kroos' long-range strike in the first half, which was easily dealt with by goalkeeper Neto.
With eight games remaining, Real are in third place, 13 points behind league leaders Barcelona. Meanwhile, Valencia move up to fifth place, just one point behind Getafe in fourth.
After Portuguese winger Guedes opened the scoring in the first half, exchanging passes with Carlos Soler and converting a smart finish at the near post, the home side had numerous opportunities for a second.
Geoffrey Kondogbia scooped over from close range, former Bolton loanee Rodrigo twice curled wide and Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas saved well from Soler's breakaway run.
But Argentine defender Garay did double the advantage in the 83rd minute with a thumping header and although Benzema netted for the visitors, they were unable to emulate Barca's epic late comeback in their 4-4 draw against Villarreal on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 18WassBooked at 5mins
- 24Garay
- 12Diakhaby
- 14Gayá
- 8SolerSubstituted forTorresat 80'minutes
- 10ParejoBooked at 65mins
- 6Kondogbia
- 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forCheryshevat 73'minutes
- 19Rodrigo
- 9GameiroSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 4Roncaglia
- 11Cheryshev
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 16Lee
- 20Torres
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 19OdriozolaBooked at 64mins
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12MarceloBooked at 76mins
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosSubstituted forIscoat 64'minutes
- 17VázquezSubstituted forMarianoat 78'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20AsensioSubstituted forBaleat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 7Mariano
- 11Bale
- 22Isco
- 23Reguilón
- 24Ceballos
- 30Zidane
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 44,274
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 2, Real Madrid 1.
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 2, Real Madrid 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Real Madrid). Video Review.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.
Hand ball by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Santi Mina replaces Kevin Gameiro.
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 2, Real Madrid 0. Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Ferrán Torres replaces Carlos Soler.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isco with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.
Booking
Marcelo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Daniel Wass.
Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Denis Cheryshev replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by José Gayá.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Carlos Soler.
Booking
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.