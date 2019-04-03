Bayern Munich 5-4 Heidenheim: German giants squeeze through in cup thriller
-
Bayern Munich scraped into the German Cup semi-finals by beating second-tier Heidenheim in a nine-goal thriller.
Heidenheim had led 2-1 with goals from Paul Glatzel and Marc Schnatterer after Leon Goretzka opened for Bayern, who had Niklas Sule sent off.
Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry put Bayern 4-2 up, only for Glatzel to score again and then convert a penalty for his hat-trick.
Bayern avoided extra-time through Lewandowski's late penalty.
The German champions, runners-up in last year's competition, have now reached the semi-finals for 10 consecutive years but were perilously close to going out to a lower-division side for the first time in 15 years.
South German club Heidenheim, sixth in the second division, were a fourth-tier side as recently as four years ago.
Bayern, second in the Bundesliga, face a crucial match against leaders Borussia Dortmund, who are two points ahead, on Saturday.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4SüleBooked at 13mins
- 5Hummels
- 13Ferreira de SouzaSubstituted forLewandowskiat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forComanat 45'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 18Goretzka
- 22Gnabry
- 25Müller
- 7RibérySubstituted forBoatengat 24'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 9Lewandowski
- 17Boateng
- 29Coman
- 33Mai
- 35Renato Sanches
- 36Früchtl
1. FC Heidenheim 1846
- 1Müller
- 2Busch
- 6Mainka
- 33BeermannBooked at 90mins
- 30TheuerkaufSubstituted forThomallaat 73'minutes
- 18GriesbeckBooked at 90mins
- 36DorschBooked at 40minsSubstituted forFeickat 52'minutes
- 8Andrich
- 7SchnattererSubstituted forMulthaupat 67'minutes
- 10Dovedan
- 9Glatzel
Substitutes
- 11Thomalla
- 17Multhaup
- 21Thiel
- 22Eicher
- 28Feick
- 29Strauß
- 32Schmidt
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15