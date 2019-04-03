German DFB Cup
Bayern Munich 5-4 Heidenheim: German giants squeeze through in cup thriller

Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski's penalty six minutes from time saw Bayern Munich through

Bayern Munich scraped into the German Cup semi-finals by beating second-tier Heidenheim in a nine-goal thriller.

Heidenheim had led 2-1 with goals from Paul Glatzel and Marc Schnatterer after Leon Goretzka opened for Bayern, who had Niklas Sule sent off.

Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry put Bayern 4-2 up, only for Glatzel to score again and then convert a penalty for his hat-trick.

Bayern avoided extra-time through Lewandowski's late penalty.

The German champions, runners-up in last year's competition, have now reached the semi-finals for 10 consecutive years but were perilously close to going out to a lower-division side for the first time in 15 years.

South German club Heidenheim, sixth in the second division, were a fourth-tier side as recently as four years ago.

Bayern, second in the Bundesliga, face a crucial match against leaders Borussia Dortmund, who are two points ahead, on Saturday.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4SüleBooked at 13mins
  • 5Hummels
  • 13Ferreira de SouzaSubstituted forLewandowskiat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 11RodríguezSubstituted forComanat 45'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 18Goretzka
  • 22Gnabry
  • 25Müller
  • 7RibérySubstituted forBoatengat 24'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 17Boateng
  • 29Coman
  • 33Mai
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 36Früchtl

1. FC Heidenheim 1846

  • 1Müller
  • 2Busch
  • 6Mainka
  • 33BeermannBooked at 90mins
  • 30TheuerkaufSubstituted forThomallaat 73'minutes
  • 18GriesbeckBooked at 90mins
  • 36DorschBooked at 40minsSubstituted forFeickat 52'minutes
  • 8Andrich
  • 7SchnattererSubstituted forMulthaupat 67'minutes
  • 10Dovedan
  • 9Glatzel

Substitutes

  • 11Thomalla
  • 17Multhaup
  • 21Thiel
  • 22Eicher
  • 28Feick
  • 29Strauß
  • 32Schmidt
Referee:
Guido Winkmann
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway Team1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away15

