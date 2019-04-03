Match ends, Empoli 2, Napoli 1.
Empoli 2-1 Napoli: Carlo Ancelotti's side suffer surprise defeat
Second-placed Napoli suffered a surprise defeat at lowly Empoli, who moved out of Serie A's relegation zone.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are 18 points behind runaway leaders Juventus with eight games to play.
The title will be decided this weekend if Juve beat AC Milan on Saturday and Napoli lose to Genoa the following day.
Piotr Zielinski smashed in a 30 yard equaliser after Diego Farias' deflected shot put Empoli in front, but Giovanni di Lorenzo got a 53rd-minute winner.
Line-ups
Empoli
- 1Provedel
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 22Maietta
- 26Silvestre
- 5Veseli
- 6PajacBooked at 60minsSubstituted forAntonelliat 90+2'minutes
- 8TraoreBooked at 50mins
- 10Bennacer
- 33KrunicSubstituted forBrighiat 41'minutes
- 17Farias
- 11Caputo
Substitutes
- 4Brighi
- 13Antonelli
- 21Perucchini
- 23Pasqual
- 28Capezzi
- 37Oberlin
- 40Saro
- 42Ricci
- 43Nikolaou
- 46Belardinelli
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 2MalcuitSubstituted forVerdiat 76'minutes
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 33mins
- 13Luperto
- 6Mário Rui
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 20Zielinski
- 7Callejón
- 11OunasSubstituted forMertensat 57'minutes
- 34YounesSubstituted forRuizat 58'minutes
- 99MilikBooked at 47mins
Substitutes
- 3Zedadka
- 8Ruiz
- 9Verdi
- 14Mertens
- 18Gaetano
- 19Maksimovic
- 22D'Andrea
- 23Hysaj
- 27Karnezis
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Empoli 2, Napoli 1.
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.
Attempt missed. Diego Farias (Empoli) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Luca Antonelli replaces Marko Pajac because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Simone Verdi (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matteo Brighi (Empoli).
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Caputo (Empoli).
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Matías Silvestre (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Simone Verdi replaces Kevin Malcuit.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Alex Meret.
Attempt saved. Diego Farias (Empoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hamed Junior Traore.
Sebastiano Luperto (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Caputo (Empoli).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Hamed Junior Traore (Empoli) because of an injury.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ivan Provedel.
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Attempt missed. Domenico Maietta (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marko Pajac (Empoli).
Attempt missed. Francesco Caputo (Empoli) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Ismael Bennacer with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Hamed Junior Traore.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Malcuit with a cross.
Booking
Marko Pajac (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Marko Pajac (Empoli).
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Allan.
Attempt saved. Matías Silvestre (Empoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismael Bennacer with a cross.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Fabián Ruiz replaces Amin Younes.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Adam Ounas.
Goal!
Goal! Empoli 2, Napoli 1. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ismael Bennacer with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Alex Meret.