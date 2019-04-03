French Coupe de France
PSG 3-0 Nantes: Thomas Tuchel's side reach French Cup final

Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe has scored 32 goals for PSG this season

Paris St-Germain set up a French Cup final against Rennes after easing past 10-man Nantes in the semi-finals.

PSG are record 12-time winners of the cup and will be looking to triumph for the fifth consecutive season at the Stade de France on Saturday, 27 April.

Marco Verratti drilled in a low finish, Kylian Mbappe added a penalty - having earlier missed a retaken spot-kick - and Dani Alves lobbed home the third.

Kalifa Coulibaly was sent off for Nantes for two yellow cards.

PSG are running away with the Ligue 1 title and come up against 10th-placed Rennes, who progressed after beating Lyon 3-2 on Tuesday.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 5MarquinhosSubstituted forParedesat 45+2'minutes
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 4Kehrer
  • 27Diaby
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 69mins
  • 14BernatBooked at 87mins
  • 20KurzawaSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 77'minutes
  • 7Mbappé
  • 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forDraxlerat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 8Paredes
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Nkunku
  • 31Dagba
  • 34N'Soki

Nantes

  • 30Tatarusanu
  • 5
  • 3Santos SilvaBooked at 84mins
  • 4Pallois
  • 20Girotto
  • 2da SilvaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLimbombeat 86'minutes
  • 19TouréSubstituted forMoutoussamyat 89'minutes
  • 28Rongier
  • 6Alves de Lima
  • 17Evangelista Santana de OliveiraSubstituted forWarisat 60'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 7CoulibalyBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 1Dupé
  • 10Waris
  • 11Eysseric
  • 14Traoré
  • 18Moutoussamy
  • 22Limbombe
  • 25Kwateng
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNantes
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away16

