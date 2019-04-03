PSG 3-0 Nantes: Thomas Tuchel's side reach French Cup final

Mbappe has scored 32 goals for PSG this season

Paris St-Germain set up a French Cup final against Rennes after easing past 10-man Nantes in the semi-finals.

PSG are record 12-time winners of the cup and will be looking to triumph for the fifth consecutive season at the Stade de France on Saturday, 27 April.

Marco Verratti drilled in a low finish, Kylian Mbappe added a penalty - having earlier missed a retaken spot-kick - and Dani Alves lobbed home the third.

Kalifa Coulibaly was sent off for Nantes for two yellow cards.

PSG are running away with the Ligue 1 title and come up against 10th-placed Rennes, who progressed after beating Lyon 3-2 on Tuesday.