PSG 3-0 Nantes: Thomas Tuchel's side reach French Cup final
Paris St-Germain set up a French Cup final against Rennes after easing past 10-man Nantes in the semi-finals.
PSG are record 12-time winners of the cup and will be looking to triumph for the fifth consecutive season at the Stade de France on Saturday, 27 April.
Marco Verratti drilled in a low finish, Kylian Mbappe added a penalty - having earlier missed a retaken spot-kick - and Dani Alves lobbed home the third.
Kalifa Coulibaly was sent off for Nantes for two yellow cards.
PSG are running away with the Ligue 1 title and come up against 10th-placed Rennes, who progressed after beating Lyon 3-2 on Tuesday.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 5MarquinhosSubstituted forParedesat 45+2'minutes
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Kehrer
- 27Diaby
- 6VerrattiBooked at 69mins
- 14BernatBooked at 87mins
- 20KurzawaSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 77'minutes
- 7Mbappé
- 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forDraxlerat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 8Paredes
- 13Alves da Silva
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- 31Dagba
- 34N'Soki
Nantes
- 30Tatarusanu
- 5Ié
- 3Santos SilvaBooked at 84mins
- 4Pallois
- 20Girotto
- 2da SilvaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLimbombeat 86'minutes
- 19TouréSubstituted forMoutoussamyat 89'minutes
- 28Rongier
- 6Alves de Lima
- 17Evangelista Santana de OliveiraSubstituted forWarisat 60'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 7CoulibalyBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 1Dupé
- 10Waris
- 11Eysseric
- 14Traoré
- 18Moutoussamy
- 22Limbombe
- 25Kwateng
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16