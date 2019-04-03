Liverpool: Mohamed Salah 'not bothered' by lack of goals

Mohamed Salah (right) has scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah "doesn't seem bothered" by his failure to score in the past eight games, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Egypt international, who scored 44 goals last season, has 20 this term but none since 9 February.

Salah played a key part in Liverpool's late winner against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

"It was an own goal but it was Mo's header which forced it. It felt like it was his goal," Klopp said.

Toby Alderweireld scored a last-minute own goal at Anfield after Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris parried Salah's header into his path.

Salah's most recent goal came in the 3-0 home league win over Bournemouth.

"How do you deal with a situation when he scored 40 goals last year?" Klopp said.

"His career's not over! It's like if he can score this year 20 goals then he's scored 60 in the last two. Wow, that's not too bad!

"If you have only one (goalscorer), maybe you rely a bit too much on that. This year we don't rely on Mo's goals, but he's still in a very good position in comparison to all the other players.

"He's a threat. He helps us a lot. He deals with all the new situations for him really well.

"It's about work-rate, doing it again and again, and one day the ball will bounce in your direction."

Victory over Spurs took Liverpool two points clear at the top of the table with six matches remaining, although second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand.

"We have 79 points - you can't have that if you have major problems in a season," Klopp said.

City host Cardiff on Wednesday, while Liverpool travel to Southampton on Friday.