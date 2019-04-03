England Women v Canada Women: World Cup places up for grabs - Neville

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby pulled out of England's squad for their friendlies with Canada and Spain with a knee injury

England Women boss Phil Neville says "there's competition for places" in his World Cup squad.

The Lionesses resume their warm-up campaign for this summer's tournament in France with friendlies against Canada and Spain.

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby has pulled out of the squad and returned to her club because of "knee pain which requires careful management".

Kirby is replaced by Manchester City defender Gemma Bonner for both matches.

Neville will take a squad of 23 players to France this summer as England look to improve on their third-place finish four years ago.

"We've got the selection coming up, probably in the next three or four weeks. They all know they're all fighting for places, so there's no complacency whatsoever," said Neville.

"Nobody has been told that they're in the squad yet, nobody is booking flights for their families, and I've made sure of that."

The Lionesses face Canada at Manchester City's Academy Stadium on Friday before playing Spain at Swindon's County Ground on Tuesday, 9 April, in the first of two home warm-up matches.

England will also play Denmark on 25 May and New Zealand on 1 June before the tournament in France begins on 7 June.

Canada looking for revenge

England and Canada are familiar foes as the Lionesses beat their next opponents on home soil in the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup in Vancouver.

Jodie Taylor and Lucy Bronze scored as England beat the hosts 2-1 to reach a World Cup semi-final for the first time in their history.

Just two places separate the sides in Fifa's rankings as England's triumph in the SheBelieves Cup saw them move into third, while Canada remain in fifth after finishing third in the Algarve Cup.

Neville's side are in Group D against Argentina, 2015 runners up Japan and neighbours Scotland, while Canada are in Group E alongside Cameroon, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Could Friday's friendly be a dress rehearsal for this summer's showpiece event?

If both countries win their group, they could meet in the final on 7 July in Lyon.