Kevin Bond: Southend boss says he will 'lean on' Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp and Kevin Bond won promotion to the Premier League with both Portsmouth and QPR

New Southend United boss Kevin Bond has said he will look to former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp for advice.

Bond, who has been appointed at Roots Hall until the end of the season, worked under Redknapp during his spells at Portsmouth, Southampton, Spurs, QPR and Birmingham.

"He came in to say hello today, which was good of him," Bond, 61, told BBC Essex.

"He's someone who I'll lean on. His experience will be invaluable."

Bond added: "I'd be surprised if he's not at our games. He's football mad."

Redknapp, 72, has been out of the game since being sacked by Blues in September 2017.

The Shrimpers are winless in their past 12 games and only above the League One relegation zone on goal difference, with six games of the season to go.

Bond acknowledged that he faces a tough task keeping the club in the third tier.

"We haven't got any momentum at this moment in time and that is huge in football. When you have it you feel like you can beat anyone," he said.

"We've got to change the mentality and we've got to make sure that nobody works harder than us and we never show our supporters that we are beaten."