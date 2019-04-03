Paul Millar: Former Glentoran boss to join Mick McDermott's coaching set-up at the Oval

Millar has been assistant manager at Glenavon since 2012

Former Glentoran manager Paul Millar has agreed to return to the club as first team coach having left his role as assistant manager at Glenavon.

Millar will work alongside new Glens boss Mick McDermott, who was appointed as manager at the Oval on Sunday.

The former Cardiff City striker was sacked by Glentoran in 2007 after 16 months at the helm.

The management team's first assignment is a trip to Dungannon in the first post-split fixture on Saturday.

Millar spent seven years as part of Gary Hamilton's coaching set-up at Mourneview Park, during which time the Lurgan Blues twice lifted the Irish Cup.

He becomes the second member of Hamilton's backroom team to depart this season after Kris Lindsay left in order to take up the vacant managerial post at Dungannon Swifts.

Having also spend three years of his playing career with the east Belfast side, Millar joins McDermott in what is Glentoran's third different management team this season.

Former Glens defender Gary Smyth, who had been in charge since replacing Ronnie McFall in January, does not possess the qualifications required as Glentoran seek a return to European football.

He will however remain at the club as part of McDermott's coaching set-up.