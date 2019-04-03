BBC secures Premier League radio rights until 2022

BBC Radio 5 Live will have commentary of around 140 Premier League games a season until 2021-22

The BBC has secured radio rights for Premier League games for another three years until the end of the 2021-22 season.

BBC Radio 5 live will have commentary of around 140 games a season - more than any other broadcaster.

The station will also be the only place to listen to Premier League games on a Sunday at 2pm and 4.30pm.

The BBC will also have the first pick of Saturday 3pm game, plus matches on Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings.

"Live radio coverage of the Premier League is a key element of the BBC's audience offer for football fans," said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater, after the BBC secured four of the seven packages on offer.

"The quality of our production, commentary, analysis and presentation is unrivalled and it's something we are immensely proud of."

Match of the Day already has a contract to show Premier League highlights until at least the 2021-22 season.

The BBC Sport website has live text commentary of all matches.

