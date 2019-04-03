Newport County: Vashon Neufville makes early return to West Ham

Vashon Neufville is a former England Under-17 international

On-loan Newport County defender Vashon Neufville has returned to parent club West Ham United.

The 19-year-old joined County on a deal until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

Neufville has returned to the London Stadium early, however, having made only two Newport appearances.

One of those was in the League Two club's memorable FA Cup win over Leicester City in January, when he won a crucial late penalty.