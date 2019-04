Hearts and Hibernian meet for the third time this season on Saturday

Hearts host Hibernian on Saturday with both sides having secured a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The "natural order" of these two is always a thorny issue and a Hibs victory in the final pre-split fixture would hoist them above their capital rivals who sit a point ahead in fifth.

To whet the appetite for a fascinating fixture, try BBC Scotland's Edinburgh derby quiz.