Neil Warnock: Cardiff City manager says club has 'six cup finals' remaining

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock believes his side need to win at least three of their final six games to avoid Premier League relegation.

A 2-0 defeat against champions Manchester City means the Bluebirds are still in the relegation zone, five points adrift of Burnley.

The two sides meet at Turfmoor on 13 April.

"You can afford the odd draw but we have to win three at least, add a draw and who knows?" said Warnock.

Cardiff also travel to face Brighton, Fulham and Manchester United, while hosting Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Survival prospects were always going to depend more on how Cardiff fare in their next two games against Burnley and Brighton, two of the three teams immediately above them.

"We have six cup finals, I think we can get results in all the final games," said Warnock.

"Even though we lost against Chelsea last weekend, Harry Arter said to me we have always had to beat Burnley and two of the others.

"That has not changed even though we have lost to Chelsea and I suppose he is right."

Huddersfield and Fulham have already been relegated and Warnock believes Cardiff can still avoid becoming the third team to drop down to the Championship.

"I am pleased we are still within a shout," said Warnock.

"We are probably outweighing where our expectations were because with two teams already relegated people might have thought we would have been in that situation at this point."

Cardiff city manager Neil Warnock chats to Neil Etheridge after the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City

Warnock praised his side's character against new Premier League leaders Manchester City

"I was proud of them, I don't think they could've given us any more." said Warnock.

"To concede a goal like that early on is your fear the worst because they started like Real Madrid of 10 years ago.

"The players have worked hard and only had one day after the disappointment of the Chelsea game and the circumstances could have knocked a lot of teams.

"I don't think anybody in the bottom half has much chance coming to the Etihad.

"I thought our two central defenders (Sean Morison and Bruno Manga) were super because you don't come up against that too often."

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was outstanding despite conceding an early Kevin de Bruyne goal from a tight angle.

"He played really well and your goalkeeper has to do that at the Etihad otherwise you get swamped," said Warnock.

"Neil will be disappointed in the first goal and he knew he should've saved it.

"I shouted to Kevin de Bruyne: 'Kevin, did you mean that? Tell me the truth.' He said: 'No I didn't.' So I can let Neil off, although he should still save it!"