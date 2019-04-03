FC Emmen 2-5 Ajax: 33-time winners end 1,060-day wait to go top of Eredivisie

Former Manchester United midfielder Daley Blind was among the goalscorers as Ajax thrashed FC Emmen

Ajax ended a 1060 day wait to return to the top of the Eredivisie table with a thumping victory over FC Emmen.

The 33-time winners opened up a 5-0 lead within an hour with goals by Donny van de Beek, Daley Blind, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and two from David Neres.

Emmen pulled two back through a Nicolas Tagliafico own goal and a late strike by Jafar Arias.

Victory sees Ajax move one point ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who they beat 3-1 on Sunday.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has already led the club to the Champions League quarter-final in his first full season in charge, following victory over defending champions Real Madrid in the last-16.

The Dutch giants host Juventus in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on 10 April, and they remain on course for a first league title since 2014 - although PSV have one game in hand.