Gallery: Tottenham win on first night in new home 3 Apr From the section Football Wednesday night was the first 'home' game for Tottenham since they beat Manchester United in May 2017 The new £1bn stadium was lit up by fireworks in a pre-match display They looked even better from outside the new ground An unseasonable pre-match hail shower soaked former Spurs captain Robbie Keane has he underwent a touchline interview Opera singer Wynne Evans - the Go Compare man - sang before the game, although there was no sign of Adele, a pre-match rumour... The attendance for the maiden game was 59,215 The next match at the impressive stadium is a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City on 9 April Spurs were not at their best but found a second-half breakthrough through forward Son Heung-min Christian Eriksen added a late second as Spurs moved up to third in the Premier League table It was all too much for some...