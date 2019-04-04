Manchester City: Raheem Sterling pays for 550 children to attend FA Cup semi-final

Raheem Sterling has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Manchester City this season

Raheem Sterling is paying for 550 pupils from his old school to attend the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Brighton at Wembley on Saturday.

Students from the Ark Elvin Academy in London will also meet the England winger at City's training complex in Manchester on Thursday.

Sterling, 24, was raised near Wembley after moving from Jamaica aged five.

He studied at Copland Community School, which was renamed in 2014.

Sterling, who has scored 19 goals for City this season, is subsidising ticket and transport costs for pupils to get to and from the match.

Sterling has made charitable donations in the past. In 2017 he made a "substantial" undisclosed contribution to the fund set up after the Grenfell Tower fire.

Saturday's match will be City's fourth trip to Wembley this season following the Community Shield, the Carabao Cup final and their away game against Tottenham, and the club are reportedly struggling to sell their full allocation of tickets.

Pep Guardiola's side are then scheduled to play their following two fixtures in London.

They travel to Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, 9 April (20:00 BST) before resuming their Premier League duties at Crystal Palace on Sunday, 14 April (14:05).