Raul Jimenez: Wolves sign striker from Benfica for club record £30m
-
- From the section Wolves
Wolves have confirmed the club-record signing of striker Raul Jimenez from Benfica for £30m.
The Mexican, 27, has scored 15 goals in 37 games since joining the Premier League newcomers on a season-long loan in June 2018.
He has helped Wolves to seventh in the table and played a key role in them reaching Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Watford.
The fee surpasses the £18m paid for Adama Traore in August 2018.
More to follow.