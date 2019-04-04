England up to fourth in Fifa rankings

England are top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group A after winning their opening two games

England have climbed one place to fourth in the Fifa rankings - their joint second highest rating in history.

Gareth Southgate's side replace Croatia, who beat them in the World Cup semi-final last year, after wins over Montenegro and Czech Republic in March.

Wales remain 19th, Republic of Ireland move up five places to joint 29th, Northern Ireland climb three to 33rd and Scotland drop four to 44th.

Belgium retain top spot ahead of France and Brazil.

England, who were third in the rankings in 2012, face the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals on 6 June.

Ronald Koeman's side fell two places to 16th after beating Belarus and losing to Germany in Euro 2020 qualifying in March.