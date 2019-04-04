Bournemouth training ground construction work to begin

Bournemouth's current training ground is located next to the Vitality Stadium

Premier League side Bournemouth are set to start work on a new multi-million pound training complex, a move manager Eddie Howe says is "huge news".

It will be located on the 57-acre former Canford Magna Golf Club site.

Poole Council granted planning permission in December 2017 and once revised, improved plans have been approved, construction work will begin.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the club," Cherries chief executive Neill Blake said.

"It has always been the board's intention to develop and improve our infrastructure to something that is befitting of a Premier League club with elite international players."

The centre will include 10 full-size pitches, three junior pitches, an indoor artificial playing surface, an outdoor artificial playing surface, medical science and rehabilitation facilities and a press conference area.

Bournemouth's first team, development squad, academy and pre-academy training operations and facilities will all operate from the complex.

The club had announced in October 2018 that plans to build the training ground - and a new stadium in King's Park, close to their current Vitality Stadium home - had been put on hold.

But with work now set to begin on the training comple.x, Howe added: "It has been vitally important that we improve our infrastructure, and this will provide a legacy from the club being in the Premier League.

"It will enable us to get the best out of every single player on our books, help attract new players and, crucially, improve our academy status to develop more young players."