Tom Carroll: Swansea City midfielder out for the season

Tom Carroll's last goal was in Swansea'a 8-1 FA Cup win against Notts County in February 2018

Aston Villa's on-loan Swansea City midfielder Tom Carroll is out for the rest of the season through injury.

Carroll, 26, has undergone surgery having struggled with a hip problem for much of 2018-19.

He made 13 Swansea appearances in the early stages of this campaign but was then sidelined until the new year.

He has played only twice for Villa since joining them on loan just before the January transfer deadline.

Carroll must now focus on trying to getting fit for pre-season ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The former Tottenham player, who has featured 75 times for the Swans since joining them in January 2017, is contracted at the Liberty Stadium until the summer of 2020.