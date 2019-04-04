Irish Premiership: 'Europe remains our aim' - Jeffrey

Linfield beat Ballymena 1-0 in their most recent league meeting in February

Friday Night Football: Irish Premiership Venues: Ballymena Showgrounds & Newry Showgrounds Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC2 NI & BBC Sport website; preview, updates and report on BBC Sport website

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey insists that his focus is to help the club to qualify for Europe ahead of their top-of-the-table clash against Linfield.

The Blues travel to the Showgrounds on Friday with a nine-point advantage over their nearest title rivals.

"All along, it's been everybody else who has been talking about titles and being contenders. We have never really alluded to that," said Jeffrey.

Relegation rivals Newry and Ards also go head-to-head on Friday.

Ards have picked up two points from their last three Premiership fixtures to move clear of Newry at the foot of the table but a defeat at the Newry Showgrounds on Friday would see Warren Feeney's side slip back into the automatic relegation spot.

Sky Blues living in the real world

Ballymena's title prospects were rocked by their 2-1 home defeat by Warrenpoint Town two weeks ago, which leaves them significantly closer to third-placed Crusaders (four points) than they are to the league leaders with five games remaining.

The Sky Blues must win at the Showgrounds if they are to have any chance of derailing Linfield's march towards the title but Jeffrey is determined to keep his sights on a more realistic goal.

"I've said consistently all year that this was about getting into the top six and having a crack at Europe, that was our target," said the Ballymena boss.

"Obviously it's nice to be up there and in the mix but our aim at the beginning of the season was top six and to try crack Europe, that's what we are focusing on, and our focus has not changed in any way, shape or form."

Linfield's first post-split fixture will be broadcast live on BBC2 NI and on the BBC Sport website as they attempt to regain the Gibson Cup.

A win against their closest rivals at the Showgrounds would leave the Blues needing just one point from their last four games to be crowned champions for the second time in three seasons.

Manager David Healy added: "It's a big game. Ballymena have had a phenomenal season under a manager who is known for success in the league so we'll go down there and we're under no illusions as to how big a game it will be but we'll look forward to the challenge."

Healy's side have responded to their County Antrim Shield loss to against Crusaders with back-to-back wins, including a 5-0 rout of Dungannon Swifts in their final pre-split outing with striker Andrew Waterworth scoring four times at Stangmore Park.

"Against Dungannon they were mightily impressive, very good, very fluid, scored some great goals and Andrew Waterworth is a finisher supreme," Jeffrey added.

"They're an excellent side but I've known that all year. It's ironic when I hear some of their players saying that they maybe haven't been playing as well but my goodness gracious me they've kept those results going.

"So as for us, really the opposition is secondary, this is about us going out and giving our best and 'can we get ourselves into Europe?' That's what we're about and nothing more and if you stay focused on your goals then that's the best thing to do. Others may like to dream, I live in the real world."

Newry in a 'precarious position'

Ards were bottom of the table when Warren Feeney was appointed to take charge following the departure of Colin Nixon and the former Linfield manager has revived the club's chances of avoiding relegation.

Feeney's first game in charge at Clandeboye Park ended in a 3-1 win against Newry and he has since helped his side to battling draws against Glentoran and Crusaders.

"There's still a lot of football to be played. We're not in the position where we're miles ahead of them or they were (ahead) of us so it's going to go right to wire but all we can do is concentrate and don't look too far ahead," said the Ards manager.

"Newry will be looking at us thinking that we've got to go down to them, that's the game they'll be seeing as a six-pointer but I don't look at football like that because I think there's too much football to be played from now to the end of the season."

A run of six straight defeats have left Newry have in danger of an immediate return to the Championship and the county Down club have not won in the league since 30 November.

Ards beat Newry in Warren Feeney's first game in charge

"We're in a precarious position, we know it's going to be difficult but we're playing teams in and around us now, there's no one else from the top six now so if we can't beat the teams around us then we won't deserve to stay in this division," said Newry boss Darren Mullen.

"We know what we need to do and starting with Ards we need to start picking up points and that's just what we'll focus on."

Mullen added: "It's a game that we can't get beaten in. If we get beaten it's not looking too good for us at all but I have every faith that we can lift ourselves.

"Last time out against Glenavon wasn't good enough and there are things from that game that we need to learn from but as manager that's up to me to make sure that it's rectified for the next game.

"It's one that we'll be ready for and that we're looking forward to."