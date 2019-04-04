Scott Brown & Steven Gerrard face bans following Celtic v Rangers game

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Celtic & Rangers players clash after final whistle

Celtic captain Scott Brown and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard face potential bans after being charged with disciplinary offences by the Scottish FA following Sunday's Old Firm game.

And both clubs have been served notices of complaint after a mass confrontation of players at the end of the game.

Rangers also await the outcome of Thursday's hearing over Ryan Kent's proposed two-match ban.

Hearts and Aberdeen have been charged for a mass confrontation on Saturday.

Aberdeen lost 2-1 at Hearts the day before Celtic beat Rangers by the same scoreline.

There were angry scenes as both sets of players confronted each other after the final whistle at Celtic Park, with the hosts having moved 13 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

That gap remains following Wednesday's results, with Celtic beating St Mirren and Rangers defeating Hearts.

Rangers did so without Morelos and Halliday but Kent played as the club await the outcome of Thursday's tribunal. Morelos will serve a further three matches of suspension.

Morelos was sent off for an elbow on Brown in the first half and Kent has been cited for a shove on the Celtic skipper just after the hosts scored their second goal.

Brown was also involved in a post-match exchange with Rangers' Andy Halliday, which led to the latter receiving a second booking and a red card.

Reports suggest Gerrard's charge relates to comments made towards match referee Bobby Madden.

Celtic host Livingston on Saturday and a win would clinch the title for Neil Lennon's side if Rangers lose at Motherwell on Sunday.