Oscar Threlkeld: Plymouth Argyle loanee would consider Home Park return

Oscar Threlkeld has played 103 games for Plymouth Argyle in two loan spells and one permanent spell at Home Park

Oscar Threlkeld says he could return to League One Plymouth Argyle next season.

The 25-year-old defender is on loan until the end of the season from Belgian side Beveren, who he joined on a free transfer last summer having decided to leave Home Park.

But the former Bolton youngster made just two appearances before being loaned back to the Pilgrims in January.

"It's a possibility, I'm always attracted to come here," Threlkeld told BBC Radio Devon.

But with two years left on his contract in Belgium he says he will see what Beveren's plans are for him before he makes any decision on his future.

"I enjoyed it when I was out there. Obviously lack of game time was the only problem, so if that changes then I could stat out there.

"My agent needs to speak with the club and the club needs to speak with my agent, so it all depends on that."