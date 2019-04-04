Jersey Bulls to play Stevenage in island side's first match

Jersey Bulls' proposed new kit incorporates the island's flag on the front

Jersey Bulls will play League Two side Stevenage in their first match.

The island club, which will play its first season in the Combined Counties League next season, will host Stevenage on Saturday, 6 July, at Springfield.

Jersey-born forward Kurtis Guthrie currently plays for Stevenage.

In January, Gary Freeman, the manager of island club side St Peter, was appointed as the Bulls' first manager as they become the first team from Jersey to play in an English league.