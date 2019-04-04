'Right time' for Craig Halkett move to Hearts, says Livi boss Gary Holt

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Livingston 2-0 Hamilton Academical

Livingston manager Gary Holt says defender Craig Halkett's move to Hearts is a "happy ending" type of transfer.

The Livi captain, 23, has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Edinburgh club this summer.

"It's the right time for Craig and it's a great step in his career," Holt told BBC Scotland after Halkett netted in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat of Hamilton.

"You're allowed a happy ending in football - it doesn't have to be bitter or that someone wants out."

Halkett began his career with Rangers and, after loan spells with Clyde and Berwick Rangers, joined Livingston in 2016 with his prospects of first-team football at Ibrox being limited.

The centre-half has signed a three-year deal with Craig Levein's side and insists he "won't down tools" in the meantime for the side he helped to two successive promotions.

Wednesday's win ensured Livi are safe from relegation, with Halkett's goal his sixth of the season.

"We spoke to him a couple of months ago when it was all going about and we advised that it would be a good career move for him," Holt added.

"It's a sore one in that we wanted to keep him, but now he's going to the next level and he goes with our good grace."