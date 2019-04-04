Hudson-Odoi & Foden: Where do they rank among young debutants?

Callum Hudson-Odoi provided the cross for Olivier Giroud to open the scoring as Chelsea beat Brighton

They already seem to have been around for an age, but Callum Hudson-Odoi and Phil Foden finally made their full Premier League debuts on Wednesday.

The pair have been made to wait by their managers, both limited to starts in cup competitions and appearances off the bench in league matches.

But where do they rank among other English players to break through at a young age?

We've selected eight from recent years who have made their top-flight full debuts while still in their teens. Click and drag them into the order you think they first started a top-flight game - youngest to oldest.