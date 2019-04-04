Notts County: Owner Alan Hardy accepts offer to buy League Two club

Notts County have six games remaining to preserve their League Two status

Notts County owner Alan Hardy says he has accepted an offer to buy the troubled League Two club.

Hardy said the offer was from a "very credible party", who were now undertaking due diligence.

He told the club website: "There has been a huge level of interest in the club.

"I am delighted that we are now at an advanced stage with people who I am confident have Notts County's best interests at heart."

Notts are 23rd in the table with six games remaining, only behind Yeovil Town on goal difference and one point above bottom side Macclesfield Town.

There also remains significant off-field concerns at Meadow Lane, with the club due in court on 10 April after being issued a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs.

Hardy's interior design company Paragon Interiors went into administration in February but he has insisted their financial problems would not affect the club.

"The money for April's wages has already been transferred to the bank for payment," said Hardy, who took over as Notts County owner on 12 January 2017.

"As for the debt owed to HMRC, I am expecting this to be paid in full by early May with the approval of the High Court next Wednesday.

"I hope these updates will be reassuring to everyone connected with the club."

Alan Hardy completed a takeover of Notts County from Ray Trew in January 2017

Hardy also urged fans to be patient while the prospective new owners were "given the time and privacy to carry out their checks properly".

The Magpies have been deep in relegation trouble since mid-November. Having lost in the play-offs to Coventry City last season, they were tipped to compete for promotion, but boss Kevin Nolan was sacked after failing to win any of his first six games this term.

Despite a mini-revival in September with three straight wins under Nolan's replacement Harry Kewell, the Australian was himself dismissed little more than a month after joining from Crawley, and Neal Ardley took over in November.

Owner Hardy apologised after he posted a tweet which included a nude image in January and he put the club up for sale later the same day.