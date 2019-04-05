Women's International Friendlies
Scotland Women1Chile Women1

Scotland Women v Chile Women

Line-ups

Scotland Women

  • 1AlexanderBooked at 48mins
  • 2Smith
  • 4Corsie
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Docherty
  • 11Evans
  • 9Weir
  • 8Little
  • 20Brown
  • 23Arnot
  • 22Cuthbert

Substitutes

  • 6Love
  • 7Lauder
  • 10Crichton
  • 12Lynn
  • 13Ross
  • 14Arthur
  • 15Howard
  • 16Murray
  • 17Murray
  • 18Emslie
  • 19Ness
  • 21Fife

Chile Women

  • 1Endler
  • 21Díaz
  • 14PardoSubstituted forSotoat 28'minutes
  • 15Galaz
  • 16Pinilla
  • 11LópezSubstituted forSotoat 45'minutes
  • 8Araya
  • 20Zamora Mancilla
  • 4Lara
  • 10Aedo
  • 22UrrutiaSubstituted forHuenteoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Soto
  • 5Soruco
  • 6Soto
  • 9Grez
  • 12Campos
  • 13Araya
  • 17Toro
  • 18Sáez
  • 19Huenteo
  • 23Torrero
  • 25Balmaceda

Match Stats

Home TeamScotland WomenAway TeamChile Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Rachel Corsie (Scotland Women).

Yanara Aedo (Chile Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Scotland Women 1, Chile Women 1. Karen Araya (Chile Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Lee Alexander (Scotland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Lee Alexander (Scotland Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Chile Women. Daniela Zamora draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Karen Araya (Chile Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Claudia Soto.

Second Half

Second Half begins Scotland Women 1, Chile Women 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile Women. Yessenia Huenteo replaces María José Urrutia.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile Women. Claudia Soto replaces Paloma López.

Half Time

First Half ends, Scotland Women 1, Chile Women 0.

Attempt saved. Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fiona Brown with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women).

Karen Araya (Chile Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Fiona Brown (Scotland Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir.

Kirsty Smith (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yanara Aedo (Chile Women).

Offside, Chile Women. Paloma López tries a through ball, but Yanara Aedo is caught offside.

Hand ball by Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women).

Attempt missed. Nicola Docherty (Scotland Women) left footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kim Little.

Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match María José Urrutia (Chile Women) because of an injury.

Foul by Caroline Weir (Scotland Women).

María José Urrutia (Chile Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Scotland Women. Rachel Corsie tries a through ball, but Kim Little is caught offside.

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women).

Fernanda Pinilla (Chile Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile Women. Rocío Soto replaces Daniela Pardo because of an injury.

Delay in match Daniela Pardo (Chile Women) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Francisca Lara (Chile Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Rachel Corsie (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Francisca Lara (Chile Women).

Offside, Chile Women. Christiane Endler tries a through ball, but María José Urrutia is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Scotland Women 1, Chile Women 0. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women).

