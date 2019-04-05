Foul by Rachel Corsie (Scotland Women).
Scotland Women v Chile Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Scotland Women
- 1AlexanderBooked at 48mins
- 2Smith
- 4Corsie
- 5Beattie
- 3Docherty
- 11Evans
- 9Weir
- 8Little
- 20Brown
- 23Arnot
- 22Cuthbert
Substitutes
- 6Love
- 7Lauder
- 10Crichton
- 12Lynn
- 13Ross
- 14Arthur
- 15Howard
- 16Murray
- 17Murray
- 18Emslie
- 19Ness
- 21Fife
Chile Women
- 1Endler
- 21Díaz
- 14PardoSubstituted forSotoat 28'minutes
- 15Galaz
- 16Pinilla
- 11LópezSubstituted forSotoat 45'minutes
- 8Araya
- 20Zamora Mancilla
- 4Lara
- 10Aedo
- 22UrrutiaSubstituted forHuenteoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Soto
- 5Soruco
- 6Soto
- 9Grez
- 12Campos
- 13Araya
- 17Toro
- 18Sáez
- 19Huenteo
- 23Torrero
- 25Balmaceda
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Yanara Aedo (Chile Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Scotland Women 1, Chile Women 1. Karen Araya (Chile Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Lee Alexander (Scotland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Lee Alexander (Scotland Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Chile Women. Daniela Zamora draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Karen Araya (Chile Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Claudia Soto.
Second Half
Second Half begins Scotland Women 1, Chile Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile Women. Yessenia Huenteo replaces María José Urrutia.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile Women. Claudia Soto replaces Paloma López.
Half Time
First Half ends, Scotland Women 1, Chile Women 0.
Attempt saved. Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fiona Brown with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women).
Karen Araya (Chile Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Fiona Brown (Scotland Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Kirsty Smith (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yanara Aedo (Chile Women).
Offside, Chile Women. Paloma López tries a through ball, but Yanara Aedo is caught offside.
Hand ball by Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women).
Attempt missed. Nicola Docherty (Scotland Women) left footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Lizzie Arnot (Scotland Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kim Little.
Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match María José Urrutia (Chile Women) because of an injury.
Foul by Caroline Weir (Scotland Women).
María José Urrutia (Chile Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Scotland Women. Rachel Corsie tries a through ball, but Kim Little is caught offside.
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women).
Fernanda Pinilla (Chile Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile Women. Rocío Soto replaces Daniela Pardo because of an injury.
Delay in match Daniela Pardo (Chile Women) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Francisca Lara (Chile Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Rachel Corsie (Scotland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francisca Lara (Chile Women).
Offside, Chile Women. Christiane Endler tries a through ball, but María José Urrutia is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Scotland Women 1, Chile Women 0. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Scotland Women).
Match report to follow.