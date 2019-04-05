Ross County not scared of a title battle - Steven Ferguson

County beat Highland rivals Inverness Caley Thistle 2-1 on Tuesday to move five points clear at the top

Scottish Championship: Ross County v Dundee United Venue: Global Energy Stadium, Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 19:05 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Scotland and on BBC Sport website & app

Ross County are "not scared" of a promotion battle as they prepare to host nearest rivals Dundee United, says co-manager Steven Ferguson.

The Dingwall side are five points clear at the top of the Championship with a game in hand.

However, United are looking for a third successive win over the Staggies after 1-0 successes in March and November.

"It's something we're relishing, not something we're scared of or running away from," Ferguson said.

"Our next game is always the biggest of the season.

"It's really important, because we're directly against the team below us. That certainly adds a bit more, but ultimately we're playing for three points and we're genuinely taking it one game and each three points at a time."

With just six fixtures left, Ferguson insists the whole team are thriving on the pressure.

"We're absolutely comfortable with the situation we're in and not only comfortable, but we're actually enjoying it and looking forward to what comes next," he said.

"So far, our players have been up to challenges. When we've had setbacks, we've bounced back and shown character."

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson this week told BBC Scotland he expects a defensive County given they "don't have to win as we do".

"Our job is to entertain fans, but it doesn't really matter to them how we get the points at this stage of the season," was Ferguson's reply.

"It obviously doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that those points would take us a big step away from the team below us, so that's what we're focussing on and trying our utmost to do."

Ross County lifted the Challenge Cup in March after beating Connah's Quay Nomads in Inverness

County, relegated from the top flight last season, made it 18 wins from their 30 league fixtures by beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a feisty Highland derby on Tuesday, while Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell lifted their first trophy as co-managers last month when they claimed the Challenge Cup.

"The cup win and Inverness will be good games to look back on when the season is done and we've hopefully achieved what we've set out to achieve," he added. "For now, we park it and move on.

"We're at home where we've got a good record, we like playing at home, it's under the lights and on the television, so we'll be going out to make a good account of ourselves."