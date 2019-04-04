Scotland's World Cup finals squad 'not a closed door' - Shelley Kerr

Lana Clelland is back playing in front of big crowds for Fiorentina

International women's friendly: Scotland v Chile Venue: Pinatar Arena, Murcia Date: Friday 5 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Alba and BBC Sport website

Places in Scotland's party for the Women's World Cup finals are still up for grabs, coach Shelley Kerr has told players not in her current squad.

Kerr's side play the first of three warm-up friendlies when they face Chile in Spain on Friday.

Fiorentina forward Lana Clelland and Arsenal defender Emma Mitchell are among those missing after injury.

"We have a provisional list we have to supply to Fifa, but it's not a closed door," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"Every single player has still got an opportunity to shine and make sure our decision is even harder, if that's possible."

Kerr is on record as saying that witling down the 33 players she has used during qualifiers and friendlies to a squad of 23 for June's finals in France will be "one of the toughest decisions" she will have made.

"We have created a really competitive environment," she said. "It has to be on application, it has to be on form at their clubs and it needs to be on their performances.

"We've sent that message out to the players that they can't look too far ahead because they have to be performing at their club and so far they have responded."

Clelland played in front of an Italian record crowd of 39,000 for her club against Juventus last month and Kerr admits that such an experience would help the striker cope with the World Cup spotlight.

However, the coach explained: "Lana's been out for a couple of months and she's obviously back playing for her club and we've been very regimented in terms of our approach about the players' wellbeing - they have to have a certain amount of minutes with their clubs before we consider selecting them."

Clelland will also be missing for Monday's second game in Murcia's Pinatar Arena on Monday, when the Scots face Brazil, but Kerr stresses that she will be in contention for a place at the finals.

Kerr believes that facing Chile and Brazil will be good preparation for facing Argentina in a World Cup finals group that also includes England and Japan.

"To play two South American teams, albeit they are very different in styles and systems they play, it will give us an insight into playing teams from another continent, which is great for us," she said.

"It is always about our flexibility and adaptability tactically to play against different teams, different styles and different formations."

Meantime, Kerr described the seven-figure investment by Boots into the Scotland set-up, as part of a deal with the three other home nations and Republic of Ireland, as "huge" and "fantastic".

"Obviously we've qualified for the World Cup, but it's about growing the game and empowering females in sport," she said.

Glasgow City midfielder Leanne Crichton hopes the Scots can build on two wins in last month's Algarve Cup.

"We were really disappointed with the results against Norway and Iceland in January, but to record wins against Iceland and Denmark gave everyone a huge boost along with playing well against Canada," she said.

"If we can get two positive results over here in Spain, I think it'll send a message to the other teams that we're going to the World Cup to compete."