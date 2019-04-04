Mark Reynolds: Dundee United agree permanent switch for Aberdeen defender
-
- From the section Dundee Utd
Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds will make his loan move to Dundee United permanent at the end of the season after agreeing a three-year deal.
The 31-year-old, who has been involved with Scotland squads without winning a senior cap, has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Tannadice club.
Reynolds has made nine appearances for the Scottish Championship title hopefuls since joining in January.
The move will end his seven-year spell at Pittodrie.
- Dons director 'open' to fresh investment
- Aberdeen level with Killie after beating Well
- United have to beat County - Neilson
Reynolds, who can play at centre-half or left-back, began his career with Motherwell and first joined Aberdeen on loan from Sheffield Wednesday in January 2012.
The former Scotland Under-21 international has made 216 appearances for the Premiership outfit.
However, he has not played for the Dons since May, when he started in a 1-0 win away to champions Celtic on the final day of last season.
United sit second, five points behind Ross County in the Championship table and having played a game more, ahead of the sides meeting in Dingwall on Friday evening.