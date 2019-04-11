Leicester City v Newcastle United

Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in Leicester's five matches under Brendan Rodgers

TEAM NEWS

Jonny Evans is back for Leicester after recovering from a hip problem, while fellow centre-back Harry Maguire returns after missing the last game following the birth of his first child.

Jamie Vardy is available despite a minor groin issue, but Marc Albrighton is still short of match fitness.

Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune is ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his knee.

Mohamed Diame returns after missing the last game with a muscle problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Brendan Rodgers made European football his target on taking over at Leicester - there's now a real possibility that he could realise his aim in May.

When Claude Puel was sacked, the Foxes were as many points off the bottom three as they were from seventh but, after picking up 15 points from the six games since he departed, the Europa League is now potentially within their grasp.

A month ago it seemed Newcastle were safe, but with just one point gained from their subsequent three matches there's a hint of anxiety once again.

Considering both these sub-plots it does seem as though this match has the potential to be an entertaining duel.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on the prospect of finishing seventh: "The job is to get through to the end of the season, building a base for the summer.

"While they're playing well you claim the points, but others will still have an advantage with the games to play.

"We'll be giving our best in every game, we want to entertain the supporters; they have to want to come to the stadium and be happy with what they've seen. We're building towards that."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "I had confidence we could beat Palace [last weekend], and we did enough to get at least one point but it didn't happen.

"Now we have five games and we have confidence we can get points in any game.

"Hopefully I am not right in saying it could come down to Fulham on the last day."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won six of their last seven league and cup games against Newcastle, with the exception being last season's 2-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

The Magpies are looking to win consecutive away matches against the Foxes in the top flight for the first time since 1959.

Leicester City

A fifth consecutive victory would equal Leicester's longest winning streak in the Premier League.

They last won five in a row between February and April 2017, when Craig Shakespeare's tenure began with six consecutive victories (five of them in the league).

If the Foxes avoid defeat on Friday they will surpass last season's final points total of 47.

They have played more Premier League games on a Friday without winning than any other side, drawing two and losing four of their six matches.

Youri Tielemans has either scored or set up a goal in five of his last six Premier League appearances, registering two goals and three assists.

Jamie Vardy has had a hand in four goals in his last five league games versus Newcastle, scoring three goals and assisting another.

Vardy has netted six goals in Leicester's five matches under Brendan Rodgers, accounting for 50% of the Foxes' total under the new manager.

Newcastle United