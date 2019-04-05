Scottish Gossip: Greg Stewart, Jermain Defoe, Curtis Main, Steve Clarke, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have stepped up their bid to land Greg Stewart as a free agent in the summer after holding talks with the forward, currently on loan at Aberdeen, in the last 24 hours. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will move for Motherwell's Curtis Main in summer if the striker wants to stay in Scotland. (Sun)

Striker Jermain Defoe has ruled out a return to Bournemouth and wants to stay at Rangers for the remainder of his 18-month loan deal. (Sun)

The SPFL are studying plans to fund a mobile CCTV unit to travel round Premiership grounds identifying unruly supporters. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson reckons the Scottish FA have got it seriously wrong after charging both clubs for the "absolute handbags" after the final whistle in Sunday's Glasgow derby. (Daily Record)

"Show a bit of class," says former Celtic and Rangers striker Kenny Miller of Scott Brown's "needless" Old Firm celebrations. (Sun)

Former team-mate Kris Commons thinks the SFA charge against Celtic captain Scott Brown is "a shambles of a decision". (Daily Mail, print edition)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke will decide on his future at the end of the season and says he has turned down several offers to leave Rugby Park. (Sun)

Greek outlet Sport Time say Olympiacos are back in for Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein believes it is likely to be next season before supporters see the best of January arrival David Vanecek. (Scotsman)

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom understands derby passion after own family wanted him to "get beat and hurt" when playing for Sheffield Wednesday against Barnsley. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn wants to keep hitting the goal trail after finally shaking off his injury worries this season. (Press & Journal)

Alex McLeish was back behind his desk at Hampden yesterday for a debrief with staff as speculation continues about the future of the Scotland manager. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland forward David Denton admits it is "devastating" that he won't play in another Rugby World Cup but hopes he can prolong his career despite a serious head injury. (Scotsman)

Mike Blair will leave the Glasgow Warriors coaching staff at the end of this season to take up a full-time position with Scotland. (Herald)