Scottish Premiership: Rangers host Celtic in second last game after split

Celtic and Rangers will meet for the last time this season at Ibrox on 12 May

Rangers will host leaders Celtic in the second last game of the Scottish Premiership season after the post-split fixtures were announced.

The Old Firm sides will meet at Ibrox on Sunday, 12 May at 12:00 BST.

The current bottom two - Dundee and St Mirren - will meet in their final game of the season on Saturday, 18 May, with the concluding top-six matches scheduled for the following day.

The last round of fixtures before the split take place this weekend.

The action resumes on 20 April after the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Celtic enjoy a 13-point lead with just six games remaining. Neil Lennon's side could secure an eighth successive title with win at home to Livingston on Saturday, if Rangers lose at Motherwell on Sunday.

Should Rangers avoid defeat, the title could be clinched if Steven Gerrard's side drop points at Tynecastle on Saturday, 20 April, or the following day when Celtic travel to Hibernian.