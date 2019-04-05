Bolton Wanderers: Laurence Bassini 'close' to deal to buy Championship club

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini has said he is "very close" to striking a deal to buy struggling Championship club Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson last week stated the club was 48 hours from a takeover but a deal is yet to be done.

The club appeared in the High Court on Wednesday over an unpaid tax bill and Bassini was reported to be present.

"One or two things need to be checked with Ken, but we're very close in this coming week," Bassini told Talksport.

