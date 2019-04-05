Peter Crouch wins Uefa's 'best acrobatic goal' poll

Peter Crouch's dazzling goal means he can tell his kids he was better than Ronaldo - this once, at least

He may not have won a Ballon d'Or or played in a World Cup final, but Peter Crouch has trumped some of football's greatest players.

And the modest Crouch hasn't put his win down to skill, instead claiming it's because of a desperate plea.

Now playing for Burnley at the age of 38, the striker - all 6ft 7in of him - has won a vote for the best acrobatic goal ever scored in the Champions League, beating Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Mario Mandzukic.

Crouch's spectacular overhead kick for Liverpool in their Champions League Group C match against Galatasaray in 2006 was one of the four goals shortlisted by Uefa, with fans then asked to vote for their favourite.

Peter Crouch's plea for votes

The other goals in contention were Bale's strike against Liverpool in last season's Champions League final, Mandzukic's goal for Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final, and Ronaldo's strike against Juventus while he was playing for Real Madrid last year.

And after a cheeky plea on social media which may or may not have influenced the result - the goal's an absolute banger after all - Crouch received more than half of the 154,341 votes.

"I'm sure I won because I was the most desperate one and appealed for help. Those boys have won loads, and you've got to spread the big trophies around," Crouch told BBC Sport.

Crouch received 54% of the votes, Ronaldo was second with 26%, Bale got 15%, and Mandzukic came away with 5%.

The four goals in Uefa's poll

Ronaldo: Real Madrid v Juventus, 2018

In a game that saw Ronaldo become the first player to score in 10 consecutive Champions League matches, he sent a flying overhead kick past Juve's Gianluigi Buffon - regarded by many as one of the finest keepers of all time.

It was so spectacular, Juventus fans gave the Portugal great a standing ovation, despite the goal putting them 2-0 down.

Cristiano Ronaldo beat one of the best keeper of all time with this brilliant effort

Bale: Liverpool v Real Madrid, 2018

Bale came on as a 61st-minute substitute and after just two minutes and two seconds on the pitch leapt high to smash in an incredible overhead kick.

It put the Spaniards back in front after Sadio Mane had equalised, with Real Madrid going on to win the game 3-1.

Gareth Bales' back-to-goal cracker must be as good a goal as any ever scored in a final

Mandzukic: Juventus v Real Madrid, 2017

The Croatia forward chested the ball up before sending an amazing overhead shot into the far corner to level the scores at 1-1.

But Real Madrid went on to win the game 4-1 through goals from that man Ronaldo, who scored twice, Casemiro and Marco Asensio.

Mario Mandzukic's spectacular effort was only good enough for fourth in the Uefa poll

Crouch: Liverpool v Galatasaray, 2006

Having already opened the scoring, and following a second for Liverpool by Luis Garcia, Crouch leapt to meet a cross and send a sizzling overhead kick low to the left of the keeper, who stood rooted to the spot in amazement.

Liverpool were the defending champions after their extraordinary fightback from 3-0 down at half-time in the final against AC Milan the year before, and Crouch's stunner helped them win the group stage game 3-2.

Not bad eh? Crouch celebrates his poll-topping wonder goal

