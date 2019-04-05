Gateshead: National League club says senior players have been paid March wages

Gateshead are ninth in the National League table

Gateshead's senior players have now received their March wages, the National League club has said.

After wage payments were delayed for a third successive month, they had threatened strike action and called for Dr Ranjan Varghese to sell the club.

Owner Varghese said on Wednesday that players, staff and creditors would be paid once the National League had released funds from a £200,000 bond.

Gateshead are ninth in the table, five points outside the play-off spots.

They were kicked out of their ground on 29 March because of money owed to the local council, although they have been told they can play their remaining home games this season at the International Stadium.

Chris Dunphy agreed a takeover in principle on the same day, and Varghese - who put the club up for sale in early March - told BBC Newcastle on Wednesday that the deal remains a possibility, despite the fact that the former Rochdale chairman told the media he was removing his interest.

Varghese only took over the Tynesiders in July 2018, but financial issues have seen the club operate under a transfer embargo for a large part of his tenure.