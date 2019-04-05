Nettleham Ladies to rebrand as Lincoln City Women

Lincoln City Women will not play at Sincil Bank, but at the home of Lincoln United instead

Nettleham Ladies FC will be rebranded as Lincoln City Women from 1 June.

The club play in FA Women's National League Division One Midlands, step four of the women's pyramid in England.

Nettleham manager Richard Cooper, who played for the Imps in the 1980s, suggested the link-up.

"Women's football continues to go from strength to strength and we felt it was something that ought to be part of our club," Lincoln City vice chairman Roger Bates told the club website.

"Bringing women's football to Lincoln was something that was in our minds for the future, but suddenly as a result of the conversations with Richard and Nettleham it quickly came to the forefront of our thinking."

Lincoln has previously hosted women's football, with Lincoln Ladies FC - who were formed in 1995 - becoming founder members of the FA Women's Super League in 2011.

However, the club were moved 35 miles to Nottingham and renamed as Notts County ahead of the 2014 season.

Nettleham play their games at Mulsanne Park but the home of the new-look Lincoln City Ladies will be Lincoln United's ground, the Sun Hat Villas and Resorts Stadium.