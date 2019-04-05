Taylor Allen: Forest Green Rovers sign teenage forward for start of 2019-20

Taylor Allen has signed his first professional contract until at least the summer of 2020

Forest Green Rovers have agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Taylor Allen from National League North side Nuneaton Borough on a one-year deal.

Allen, 18, can play as a left-winger or striker and turned down offers from several clubs - including in the Premier League - to join the Glovers for the start of next season.

"I've played men's football since I was 16," said Allen.

"That has been the biggest learning curve for me - I'm over the moon."

Allen, who had a trial at Forest Green earlier this year, has made 10 appearances for Nuneaton this season and has signed his first professional contract.

"The last couple of months have been mad, being in non-league with Nuneaton and then getting the chance to come to a club like Forest Green Rovers, who are on the up," he said.

"Playing in the National League North in a physical league and playing with ex-pros, learning a lot off of them.

"I got a feel from speaking to the manager and head of recruitment that I wanted to come to this club.

Play-off chasing Forest Green are currently sixth in League One with six games to go.

